Caught on Cam: Butler Co. road rage incident leaves family unsettled

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHP, Ohio (FOX19) - Security camera footage in Fairfield Township shows part of a road rage incident that a local family says has left them traumatized.
Shannon McKnight says her 17-year-old son had just gone through the intersection of Hamilton-Middletown and Liberty-Fairfield roads when he called her in “absolute terror.”
Her son, McKnight says, was driving southbound in the right lane on Liberty-Fairfield Road, and just as the right lane ended and merged with the left lane, another aggressively approached.
“He was about three quarters of the way into that lane when the other driver sped up on him and went around him,” McKnight said.
Footage from a nearby business’s security camera appears to show a truck pull in front of a car and stop. McKnight’s son appears to drive around the trick as the driver gets out and walks toward the car before hopping back in the truck and driving after him.
McKnight says her son ran the light at Millikin Road before briefly losing the truck. But then, while on the phone with his mother, the driver apparently returned.
“Sheer panic, (he said), ‘Mom, he’s back,’” McKnight recalled.
The 17-year-old sped off again, losing the truck for good, McKnight said. She adds her son didn’t immediately call 911 and instead stayed on the phone with her.
“He said he thought he was going to die and he didn’t want to die alone,” she said. “I thought I was going to lose my son that night.”
After posting about the incident on social media, McKnight says she began hearing more stories of road rage in the area.
“There’s probably four or five people that commented at least, just about, ‘This happened to me,’ or, ‘This happened to someone I know,’" she said.
Fairfield Township police say they are investigating but that it will be difficult to track down the driver because they can’t see the license plate from the footage.
They also say they’re seeing more cases of road rage in recent week and months as more cars have been on the road.
“I think we all need to be more vigilant,” McKnight said. “Not just about our own surroundings, but we also need to look out for each other.”
