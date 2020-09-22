CPS holding virtual parent town hall meetings on back to school plan

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools is hosting a series of town halls starting on Tuesday to talk about the district’s plan to start in-person learning.
The CPS board of education voted 6-1 in favor of a 1/2/2 blended learning model, on Monday.
Students will learn remotely on Mondays, with the other four days split two days each among two groups comprising all students. Group ‘A’ will have in-person learning Tuesdays and Wednesdays; group ‘B’ will have in-person learning Thursdays and Fridays.
The district did say Walnut Hills High School is excluded from the plan because the school is unable to divide its students into two groups.
CPS is working on another plan that will be specific to the school.
Parents and guardians can enroll students in a full-time digital learning option should they wish to continue remote learning, the district says.
The first town hall is supposed to begin around 6 p.m. Tuesday with another scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The final one will be held on Thursday for non-English speaking families.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.