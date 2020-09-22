Fall begins with perfect forecast

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fall will officially begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with a perfect forecast.
After another cool morning with lows dipping into the mid-40s, we will warm to a high temperature near 75 degrees with plenty of sunshine and blue skies.
Our weather will remain dry until Thursday when a few scattered showers are expected by late afternoon.
More scattered rain will arrive Friday before the chance for widespread soaking rains move in Sunday with additional showers Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures this time of year are normally near 76 degrees, but we will be slightly warmer than normal through Sunday.
Then, a strong and cool Canadian air mass will bring chillier mornings and cooler afternoons starting next week.
