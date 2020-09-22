Investigators release new information in death of Moeller grad

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A new detail emerged Tuesday evening in the death of Moeller High School graduate and Dayton University freshman Michael Currin.
The Dayton Police Department and the UD Department of Public Safety are collaborating on an investigation into the death of Currin, 19, who was found in the 3100 block of Wayne Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday with critical injuries.
Detectives from the department’s Homicide Unit are aiding the Crash Reconstruction Unit with the investigation, according to a department statement.
Police said Monday the circumstances of Currin’s death were unknown. He reportedly suffered a critical head injury leading to his death, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
On Tuesday, investigators disclosed evidence exists that supports Currin had left campus to pick up a food order.
A joint statement from the police department and UD public safety reads in part:
“Investigations take time, and Dayton police will provide an update when there is new information to report. The University asks everyone on campus to continue to respect the privacy of Michael’s family and pray for his family and all who knew him.”
Dayton police are urging anyone with information to call Det. Geiger at 937-333-4616 or MV Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
Currin was the starting point guard on Moeller’s 26-1 basketball team last winter and a member of the 2019 state championship team.
Moeller Head Basketball Coach Carl Kremer remembered Currin Monday as the epitome of a “Moeller Man.”
“He was just a great kid,” Kremer said. “He treated people right and he lived his life the right way.”
Kremer continued: “In my career (...) he’s right there with the very best we’ve ever had at our school.”
