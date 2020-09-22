Man charged after allegedly touching teen in Norwood park, court docs say

“He shook my hand, I gave him a fake name and then he asked me if he could see my (expletive) and said he had a place around the corner if I wanted to come. I told him no,” said the teen. “And he tried to sit down next to me, and when I got up, he grabbed my butt and followed me. He was like, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure?’ He tried to grab my arms, and I told him I was calling the cops.”