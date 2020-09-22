Man charged after allegedly touching teen in Norwood park, court docs say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man faces sexual imposition charges after police say he inappropriately touched a teen in a Norwood park.
According to court documents, the alleged incident happened in July. Derrick Cochran, 42, was arrested Monday and went before a judge Tuesday.
“Honestly, I was relieved,” said the 18-year old-woman, who just graduated from high school.
According to the teen, Cochran followed her and her friend, also 18, into the park when they were going to watch the sunrise.
“We decided to just sit on a bench by the house so, like, in case anything happened,” said the teen.
An incident report says the man approached her and told her she looked good. Then, according to the teen, Cochran got vulgar.
“He shook my hand, I gave him a fake name and then he asked me if he could see my (expletive) and said he had a place around the corner if I wanted to come. I told him no,” said the teen. “And he tried to sit down next to me, and when I got up, he grabbed my butt and followed me. He was like, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure?’ He tried to grab my arms, and I told him I was calling the cops.”
She said the situation made her nervous and that she was grateful when officers arrived.
“I was angry afterwards, but the officer who came made me feel better because he told me it wasn’t my fault,” she said.
The teen said she did lose sleep that night but feels better about the situation now.
“It made me feel disgusting, like that he touched me, so I try to block it out as much as I can,” she said.
The teen also said she wants the accused Cochran to get help.
“I just want him off the streets so it doesn’t happen to someone else," she explained.
A judge set Derrick Cochran’s bail at $10,000. He will be back in court Thursday at 9:00 a.m.
Cochran denies the allegations. His lawyer said in court that he does not have an extensive criminal background.
