Man sentenced to 12 months of probation for stalking, peeping at Kent State University sorority houses

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old North Royalton man was sentenced to probation on Monday for looking into the windows of several sorority homes at Kent State University.
Steven Franzreb, who pleaded guilty to a felony as part of a deal, apologized to the female victims from Kent State University associated with the case during Monday’s Portage County court hearing.
The attorney for Franzreb claimed he suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder and sexual masochism disorder.
Franzreb was nearly naked when he spied on the Delta Gamma and Alpha Phi homes in September and October of 2019. He was seen approaching the doors with his phone covering his face with words like “loser” and “pervert” written across his body.
Franzreb was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Oct. 11, 2019 and later indicted on two counts of menacing by stalking and two counts of public indecency later that month.
Franzreb while apologizing in court asked the judge to consider allowing him to stay in his intervention program.
“I do wish to apologize to the girls of the sorority if I caused them any fear that was absolutely not my intention,” he said in front of Judge Becky Doherty, “As my attorney has mentioned I have been receiving some treatment for some issues that i have and i just simply ask that you allow me to continue that treatment.”
As part of the sentencing, Franzreb must complete a 12-month intervention program with a therapist and must stay away from the Kent State University campus.
