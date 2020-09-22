Man under arrest in Blanchester stabbing

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is under arrest in a stabbing in Blanchester that hospitalized the victim, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Corey Peck, 30, is held without bond at the Clinton County Jail. He was booked in about 8 p.m. Monday after Blanchester police tracked him down and arrested him on Jordan Road in Clermont County’s Pleasant Plain.
Peck is scheduled to make his first appearance at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Clinton County Municipal Court in Wilmington, according to the jail.
He is is accused of stabbing a Christopher Burress several times during a fight in Blanchester at East Cherry and South Broadway streets about 10 p.m. Sunday.
Burress was found down on the sidewalk and airlifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has since been discharged from the hospital, police said Tuesday.
The case remains under investigation with police processing two cars for evidence.
