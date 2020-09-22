Man under arrest in Southgate assault

SOUTHGATE, Ky. (FOX19) - A 42-year-old man is under arrest and accused of attacking another man overnight, Southgate police say.
The victim, 44, suffered head injuries from the assault about 11 p.m. in the 2400 block of Alexandria Pike, according to Sgt. Dan Johns. He refused medical treatment.
Police say the suspect used a brass knuckle/knife combo weapon on the victim when an argument escalated to violence.
No names were released.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright WXIX 2020. All rights reserved.