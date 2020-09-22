Mason nonprofit applying for grant to create accessible baseball fields; vote here

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Mason baseball program for youths with physical and developmental challenges is in the running to get a grant that would help build a Field of Dreams for Athletes with Special Needs.
The Mason Challenger League, a division of Mason Youth Organization, is one of 200 finalists from around the country vying for $25,000 grants from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program. If it wins, MYO would build adapted baseball fields at Makino Park in Mason.
The fields would allow children of all abilities to play together, according to the nonprofit.
The finalists with the most votes will receive the grants. The top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced Nov. 4.
If you want to vote, you can do so here beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23. You can vote up to 10 times per day.
MYO been working with the Mason Parks Foundation to build adapted baseball fields at Makino Park, which is already home to the Common Ground Playground, an inclusive playground designed to accomodate children of all abilities.
The fields would include turf playing surfaces, reducing rainouts and ensuring participation for athletes with mobility devices. Parking lots, dugouts, bleachers and restrooms would be made accessible for athletes of all abilities.
The fields would also allow MYO to expand its program with an adult special needs league.
The City of Mason currently does not have all-inclusive baseball fields, according to the grant page.
“This is a great opportunity for our community to come together, to promote inclusion and help build fields for a deserving group of athletes that just want to play ball,” said Susan Murdock, co-president of the MYO Challenger Board.
