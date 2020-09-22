‘My life is a living hell:' Fire victim’s daughter speaks out after arson indictment

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s been 10 months since a Westwood man was fatally burned in a fire. Last week police arrested a suspect who is now charged with murder and arson.
“Now my life is a living hell. I’m going through it,” Renay Jackson said as she described the past 10 months without her father, Charles Eason.
The 64-year-old Eason was severely burned when police say a fire was intentionally set outside of his apartment door. He died six days later from his injuries.
Jackson says it was the second fire that had been set days apart in her father’s hallway.
“When I got the phone call I was in disbelief, you know what I’m saying? I was in disbelief because I had just been up there two days ago from a fire, so I’m like, okay, someone is setting these fires," she recalled.
According to police, that person is 35-year-old Jamal Rashid. He was indicated Thursday on charges of aggravated arson and murder.
“The investigators told me that he said he was depressed and that mental health played a part on it,” said Jackson.
Rashid, Jackson explains, is a relative of the aide who was caring for her father at the time because he couldn’t walk.
“My dad was the type of man, by him not being able to get out, he kept money in his house. The money’s gone. Everything’s gone," Jackson said.
Jackson says that her dad lived in a secure building and that just to enter his hallway you had to enter a code. She says she wonders how Rashid was able to get in twice to set fires without the help of someone who knows the code.
“I’m glad they got somebody, that’s a little relief," she said, "but it’s still heavy on my heart. I don’t have no sympathy for him. Whatever he gets he deserves, because Charles didn’t deserve that.”
Rashid is currently the only person who has been arrested in connection to the fires. He’s being held on a $150,000.
