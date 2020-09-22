National Voter Registration Day: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It was a busy Tuesday at the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people checked their eligibility status on National Voter Registration Day.
This national day is held on the fourth Tuesday of September.
The goal is to raise awareness on voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.
It’s a day you can officially make sure your voice has the chance to be heard this election season.
“It’s a day for everybody to take a look and make sure they are registered to participate in the democracy,” said Deputy Director of Hamilton County Board of Elections Sally Krisel.
To register in Hamilton County all you need is your name, address, driver’s license, or the last four digits of your social security number.
Application forms are available at the Board of Elections, local libraries, and some organizations have set up booths around the city.
“I’ve been around elections for a long time because I worked at the Board of Elections for almost 20 years and this election, in my mind, is the most important election in my lifetime,” said Vice President of the Cincinnati NAACP Joe Mallory.
Mallory’s message to all young voters is their vote is their voice.
“That’s how you speak out against things you want or for your representation,” explained Mallory.
22-year-old Nature Brooks is making sure she has a plan before election day.
“I just came out here to register to vote. At one point we did not have the right to vote and so when in the Constitution it was written that we are, it’s just very important to utilize that right, especially as minorities,” said Brooks.
Ohio does offer online voter registration, which you can find here.
The deadline for voter registration is Oct. 5.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.