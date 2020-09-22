PNC Festival of Lights at Cincinnati Zoo begins November

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The winter night skies above the Cincinnati Zoo will still be glowing this year during the PNC Festival of Lights.
Starting on Nov. 21, visitors will be able to enjoy all 3 million LED lights throughout the Zoo.
The Zoo said reservations are required, except for members reserving hours between 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday from Nov. 23 till Dec. 17.
The Toyland Express train rides start at 2:30 p.m.
And yes, Santa will be there to take Christmas wishes. Visits for Santa begin at 4 p.m. and go until Dec. 23.
The festival is closed all day on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.
The Zoo will offer bonus nights on Jan. 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17.
