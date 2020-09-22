Reds squander early chances in 3-2 loss to Brewers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Inconsistency at the plate and a shaky 7th inning from the bullpen netted the Reds a 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night.
Sonny Gray pitched five strong innings, striking out eight batters in his first appearance since a 10-day stint on the IL with a back issue.
The bats started hot as well. A two-run homer in the first inning from Nick Castellanos, his 14th of the season, put the Reds up 2-0 early. But that’s where the scoring would stop, as the team left six on base and plated none over the next eight innings.
Meanwhile, the Brewers narrowed the lead to one with a solo shot from Tyrone Taylor off Gray in the 5th and followed up with two more runs off Tejay Antone in the 7th.
The loss brings the Reds back to .500 and places them behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second playoff spot in the NL Central. (As of this writing, the Cardinals are up 3-0 over Kansas City in the 4th inning.)
They’re still ahead of Milwaukee and Philadelphia for the second NL wild card spot.
Trevor Bauer takes the mound against the Brewers in the final game of the series tomorrow. The Reds finish the season away with a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.
