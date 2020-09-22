Springfield Township police urgently searching for missing girl

Olivia Lambert (Source: Springfield Township Police Department)
By Brittany Harry | September 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 9:55 PM

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Springfield Township Police Department is urgently searching for a missing 5-year-old girl, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Olivia Lambert was last seen walking with her parents on North Hill Lane in the Greenfield Village area of Finneytown, according to the department.

Police are asking nearby residents to check their yards and surrounding areas.

If you can provide any information, you’re urged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 513.729.1300 or call 911.

Posted by Springfield Township on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

