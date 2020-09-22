Sunshine and 70’s Tuesday afternoon.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another cool morning in the mid 40′s with highs near 75 degrees Tuesday afternoon and plenty of sunshine.
The weather remains dry in the FOX19 NOW viewing area until Thursday when a few scattered showers develop by late afternoon. Additional scattered activity will move through the area Friday. Think of the term “scattered” to mean rain you CANNOT count on falling on your yard or garden.
Saturday afternoon does bring the chance of widespread soaking rains Sunday, followed by additional rain Monday and Tuesday.
Normal temperatures should be near 76 degrees, temperatures will average out near, but slightly warmer than normal from today through Sunday then a strong cool Canadian air mass will bring a string of chill mornings and cool-ish afternoons Monday through October 5th.
