UC goes ACT, SAT-test optional due in most programs due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, availability of testing, as well as the environment, could cause challenges for students trying to take the ACT or SAT.
As a result, UC decided to go test-optional for students in most programs in 2021 and 2022.
Delonte LeFlore, UC Interim Assistant VP for Admissions, tells FOX19Now, when applying, students should highlight things they’ve done inside and outside of the classroom and the impact they want to have when graduating with a degree from UC.
The bulk of the UC programs are test optional for fall of 2021 and fall of 2022 with the nursing and early childhood education programs the only exceptions.
LeFlore says historically, standardized test scores have only made up a small part of the decision-making process when they consider applicants. He adds that if you feel comfortable submitting your scores through test optional programs, do it.
If not, then avoid it.
“The University of Cincinnati has always taken a holistic approach, so no one factor has determined admission to the university. So even before COVID, we were looking for students to be well rounded, students to be involved in their high school, student organizations, student leadership and job opportunities,” LeFlore said.
In the current environment, UC does not encourage students to go to great lengths or to take great risk to submit test scores. Grade Point Average will be a major point of emphasis in the admissions process, along with a student’s decision to take rigorous courses (AP/Honors/Dual Credit) and completion of the core curriculum.
If a student is struggling to highlight strengths on an application, LeFlore’s advice is to consult with family members and school counselors.
All students who apply test-optional by the Dec. 1 early action deadline will be considered for scholarships.
