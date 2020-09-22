40 UC medical students to receive full-tuition scholarships thanks to $6.9M gift

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Forty total medical students at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine will be the beneficiaries of the Webster-Gustin Medical Scholarship Fund thanks to one of the largest donations in the college’s history.
A $6.9 million gift made in honor of Warren Webster, MD, and Byron Gustin, MD, was able to create this scholarship that will help 10 students per incoming class over the next four years.
The first of those students are part of the class of 2024, which started classes earlier this month.
Full-tuition scholarships will be awarded to a total of 40 medical school students by the end of the four years.
Scholarship recipients will be selected from students, who completed their high school or undergraduate education at Ohio institutions, and preference will be given to students interested in pursuing a primary care specialty, according to UC.
Webster and Gustin are part of the 1970 graduating class and have continued their practice in Cincinnati throughout their careers, the school said.
“Dr. Webster and Dr. Gustin are outstanding physicians who have remained here in Cincinnati for their education, training and career. They are incredible role models for our students. We are honored and proud to have this scholarship recognize them,” said Andrew T. Filak Jr., MD, senior vice president for health affairs and Christian R. Holmes Professor and Dean.
The two UC alums were part of the committee which recommended this gift to the College of Medicine, UC said.
“I feel both honored and humbled to have my name attached to this very generous gift given by wonderful people,” Webster said. “There is a significant debt burden today’s medical student takes on and to free some of them from this burden will allow them to pursue their goal of becoming physicians serving their community with one less worry. It was enjoyable and stimulating to help make this possible.”
“The size of this scholarship is enormous, both in terms of dollars and in potential impact on medical care in Cincinnati," Gustin said. "This will allow some medical students to choose the UC College of Medicine for their professional training without debt consideration. To have my name associated is an enormous honor and quite unexpected.”
