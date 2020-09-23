911 call from scene of Moeller grad’s death released as investigation continues

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The 911 call from the scene where Michael Currin died has been released as the investigation into his death continues.
Currin, 19, was found in the 3100 block of Wayne Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday with critical injuries due to an unknown circumstance, Dayton Police and Fire said.
The Moeller High School grad was found bleeding and fatally injured by a passerby.
The woman, who called 911, was uncertain of what was happening along Wayne Avenue.
Dispatcher: Medic 15 for a person down at Wayne Avenue at Purcell Avenue. Medic 1-5 Wayne Avenue at Purcell Avenue for a person down.
911 Caller: There is literally, there is a kid laying in the road. It looks like a teenager maybe.
911 Caller: I don’t see him moving at all. He’s missing a shoe. He’s laying. . . you can see his head turned a little bit.
The call continues, but due to how graphic it is, FOX19 Now chose not to report the rest of it.
This was originally believed to be a hit-and-run.
Dayton Police have since said the cause of Currin’s injuries has not been confirmed.
A nearby home does have Ring doorbell cameras, but it wasn’t was working early Sunday.
A sober living house down the block says they have turned surveillance video over to police.
They said it is unlikely their camera would have seen what happened but would have been able to see what cars traveled that stretch of Wayne Avenue.
On Tuesday, investigators disclosed evidence exists that supports Currin had left campus to pick up a food order.
Dayton police ask anyone with information to call Det. Geiger at 937-333-4616 or MV Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
