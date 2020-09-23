CDC: Get your flu shot amid coronavirus pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Flu season is right around the corner and the top U.S. public health agency says getting the flu vaccine is more important than ever.
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say September and October are good times to get it.
Family Physician Dr. Kim Bethea with TriHealth, says flu season is always difficult, but because we are in the midst of a global pandemic, she’s encouraging her patients to get the flu vaccine as soon as they can.
Officials at the CDC say it’s likely flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading this upcoming fall/winter and recommend everyone 6 months and older get a yearly flu vaccine.
Dr. Bethea says her office is already seeing quite a few patients coming in to get a flu shot. They are also setting up clinics for those just in need of the vaccine.
According to the CDC, because some symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, but there are some key differences.
For example, with COVID 19, you may have change in or loss of taste or smell. It could also take you longer to develop symptoms than if you had flu.
Dr. Bethea says because it’s hard to distinguish between the flu and COVID-19, along with other viruses going around, she is telling her patients that if you’re symptomatic, stay home and call your doctor.
“We can’t say for certain what COVID-19 is going to do over the next few months, but what we do know, is that if we have difficulty with that, on top of a difficult flu season, it’s going to be rough on our healthcare system,” says Dr. Bethea.
“I think it’s important to not forget about the things like getting your flu shot so that we can help, not only you know ourselves, but our loved ones and also just the health system at large not get overwhelmed this winter.”
If you have any questions about getting the flu shot or the best way to protect yourself this flu season, just visit CDC.gov.
