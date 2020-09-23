Cincinnati lawyer who defended Ray Tensing to represent officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Stew Mathews, the lawyer who defended Ray Tensing, tells FOX19 NOW that he is representing the former Louisville police detective who was indicted in the Breonna Taylor case.
A Kentucky grand jury announced Wednesday the indictment of Officer Brett Hankison on three charges of wanton endangerment for shooting into apartments near Breonna Taylor’s.
None of the officers involved, including Hankison, were charged for their roles in Taylor’s death.
Matthews says Hankison intends to enter a not guilty plea at his arraignment and proceed from there.
He says he doesn’t “think the evidence will support the charge.”
Matthews says since he was not privy to all of what went on before the grand jury, there’s not much more he can comment on right now.
Matthews' name may be familiar because he defended Ray Tensing, an ex-University of Cincinnati police officer, who was charged with killing Sam DuBose at a July 2015 traffic stop.
Tensing shot DuBose, 43, in the head after pulling him over for a missing front license plate. He testified that he believed his life was in danger and DuBose was trying to drive away.
He was tried twice on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter, but both trials ended with hung juries and then mistrials were declared.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced in July 2017 that there would not be another retrial for Tensing.
