Clermont Co. plans to bring community together by capturing history

CLERMONT CO., Ohio (FOX19) - Residents can be part of history with plans to bury a time capsule later this year.
The plan is to bury two time capsules and open them in 10 years.
But there is a bigger reason to use these time capsules to connect the county.
Along with the Clermont County Board of County Commissioners, the Coalition for a Drug-Free Clermont County is asking people in Clermont County to submit their memories of the COVID-19 pandemic for the time capsule.
“What’s going on in your world? Maybe write us a letter, send us pictures, tell us a story, give us some digital content,” Coalition for a Drug-Free Clermont County Director Mary Wolff said. “What are you doing to adapt and how are you doing it? And it’s just been really fun, and I think there’s such opportunity for everyone to engage.”
They have already received plenty of COVID-19 related items. From masks and hand sanitizer to meeting minutes and pictures.
“Here’s a perfect example,” Wolff explains as she picks up a photo, “A mom and a son at graduation. It looked really different this year.”
Bringing the community together through these time capsules is something that is not only fun but also necessary right now.
Wolff says those struggling during this time, can turn to drugs or worse if they feel alone.
“Kids are really at risk when they’re isolated," said Wolff. "When you don’t feel like you belong somewhere; when you don’t feel connected, that sense of connection becomes a doorway into sometimes people doing really bad things like drug use.”
Wolff says she’s excited to look back on this time in ten years when they open the capsules and say, “Remember when?”
You can learn more about submitting material for the time capsules here.
The plan is to bury the time capsule in November or December.
