Community remembers late Paige Johnson 10 years after her disappearance

COVINGTON, Ky (FOX19) - Ten years after Paige Johnson disappeared, her loved ones are remembering her and honoring her by calling for justice.
Paige Johnson vanished on Sept. 23, 2010 at the age of 17. Following years of searches and memorials, her remains were found in Clermont County in March 2020.
“I thought that would bring closure, but that really hasn’t," Donna Johnson, Paige’s mother, said. "I don’t think that’s ever going to happen no matter what.”
It has become a yearly tradition for those who knew Johnson to go to Devou Park in Covington on the anniversary of her disappearance. A tree has been planted there in honor of Johnson.
“We want to remember her always because she was a special, beautiful person," Brittany Haywood, Johnson’s sister, said.
On Wednesday, the community gathered at the park like they have in previous years. However, this year’s event was different for Johnson’s relatives because they said they now waiting to find out when Johnson’s remains will be returned to them.
“She should be 27 right now, and I don’t know what, she was a kid, she was 17, so I didn’t get to know the woman she would’ve been," Donna Johnson said.
An acquaintance of Johnson, Jacob Bumpass, is currently facing charges in the case after being indicted for tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
“We have court coming up in October, and we just ask for people to pray that we get justice," Donna Johnson said.
Johnson’s family members say they will never give up their fight for justice.
Donna Johnson has been encouraging the families of other missing people to never stop searching for them.
Investigators working Johnson’s case ask anyone with information to come forward.
