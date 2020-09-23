Health order allows Ohio bars, restaurants to open at full capacity this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A newly signed order will allow bars, restaurants, and other businesses to open at full capacity starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
The Dine Safe Ohio Order makes it possible for bars, restaurants, banquet and catering facilities, and other similar businesses to operate without a capacity limit.
The above-mentioned businesses still have some regulations they need to follow even though the capacity restrictions are removed.
Six-feet of social distancing and facial coverings are still required for employees and customers, the order explains.
The only time customers do not have to wear a facial covering is when they are dining, according to the order.
Customers are required to be seated when they are eating or consuming alcohol at the business.
Other restrictions businesses must follow include:
- Tables are limited to no more than 10 people
- Banquet, catering facilities, and services are limited to no more than 300 people
Open congregate areas (billiards, card playing, pinball games, video games, arcade games, dancing, entertainment) within the facility can open, but the order states businesses need to follow sanitation and social distance guidelines.
Businesses and operations are required to make sure customers and employees comply with social distance guidelines, under the Dine Safe Ohio Order.
This means six-foot distances will need to be designated with signs or tape, according to the order.
Barriers or protective devices are suggested to make sure parties waiting in line keep six-feet apart, the order states.
Hand sanitizer and sanitizing products must be available for customers and employees.
You can read the order in its entirety below:
The order did not mention if the alcohol curfew for bars and restaurants has been removed.
FOX19 Now has reached out to Gov. Mike DeWine’s office for more information on the curfew.
