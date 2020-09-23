Man charged in fatal Newport crash offers apology in first public interview

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The driver in a high-speed chase that killed two people in Newport, Ky. last month expressed apparent remorse in his first public interview.
Mason Meyer led police on a 14-minute chase that began in Lower Price Hill on Aug. 7, according to a criminal complaint filed in Campbell County court.
He eventually crashed into the patio of Press on Monmouth in Newport, Ky., ending the chase and killing Gayle and Raymond Laible. Two others were seriously injured in the crash.
“During the chase, I never thought nobody was going to get hurt,” Meyer told FOX19 NOW Wednesday. “The last thing I wanted to happen was to hurt two innocent individuals.
“My actions took somebody’s mother, grandmother, sister. Like, two innocent people are killed due to my actions, and, like, I mean, I deserve to be in here [jail] for that.”
FOX19 NOW showed Angela Laible, daughter of Gayle and Raymond, the full 12-minute interview containing Meyer’s apology.
“It was so obvious that he wasn’t remorseful, he wasn’t showing any regret or sorrow,” Angela said. “I am Catholic, and I’m supposed to forgive, but I can’t forgive him right now. I don’t want to forgive him right now. I can’t. He doesn’t understand.”
Cincinnati police, ATF and Northern Kentucky law enforcement agencies were surveilling Meyer on Steiner Avenue in Lower Price Hill for drug and weapons activity on Aug. 7, according to a federal indictment.
According to the incident report, the surveillance began at 2:28 p.m.
At the time of the Aug. 7 chase, the indictment alleges Meyer and a passenger, 22-year-old Kristen Johnson, possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns and a loaded rifle.
Law enforcement officers tried to apprehend Meyer for federal firearm violations around 4:20 p.m., at which point he fled, police say.
In a police interview, Meyer claimed he had tremors while driving and pulled the emergency brake before the crash, according to Newport Police Detective Scott Wiggins.
“I didn’t take my seizure medicine that morning and that afternoon," Meyer explained Wednesday, “so I didn’t wake up until an hour before the chase happened.”
Police say they can’t confirm whether Meyer has a history of seizures because it can’t reveal his medical history.
FOX19 NOW pushed Meyer on Angela’s doubts about the sincerity of his apology.
“You saying that I don’t sound sincere and I don’t mean it, I’m the one who has to go to bed every single night seeing their face,” Meyer replied. “I’m the one who has to wake up every morning living with what I did that day, and I know I made a mistake, and I do apologize to her because if someone took my parents away from me, I would be upset with them too. But you can’t sit here and tell me that I’m not sincere (...).”
Asked if the interview made her feel better or worse, Angela replied, “It makes me angry. It makes me very angry. I was hoping he would at least be somewhat remorseful, but it’s so obvious, he’s not... you can’t fake emotion.”
Prior to the Aug. chase, Meyer had a warrant out in Hamilton County for parole violations, according to a complaint from the Hamilton County Adult Probation Department, and also in Boone County for a second, separate police chase that occurred July 30, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
In connection with the Aug. 7 chase, Meyer and Johnson face federal charges of drug possession with intent to distribute and firearms possession in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Meyer also faces charges in Campbell County court for the Aug. 7 chase, including two counts of murder, two counts of endangerment and one count of fleeing and evading police. He appeared in court Aug. 27.
For the Boone County chase of July 30, Meyer faces charges of evading police, wanton endangerment, reckless driving and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
