Man dies after Tuesday fire in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead after a house fire on Tuesday in Hamilton.
Around 5:15 p.m., Hamilton firefighters were called to a fire in the 400 block of Mill Road, according to Fire Chief Mark Mercer.
The responding crews said they did not see any signs of fire coming from outside the home, the chief stated.
However, a man was found on the front porch with severe burns when firefighters did arrive, according to Mercer.
The man was given immediate treatment and taken from the scene.
The fire chief says the man later died from the injuries suffered during the fire.
Firefighters went inside the home and Chief Mercer said they found the fire was “quickly extinguished.”
The cause of the fire is being investigated, according to the chief.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.