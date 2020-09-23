Dayton police share circumstances surrounding Moeller grad’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Michael Currin, the Moeller High School grad who died last weekend in Dayton, suffered his fatal head injury after falling from the bed of a moving truck, according to Dayton police.
The Dayton Police Department announced the update in a joint statement with the University of Dayton Department of Public Safety Wednesday evening.
Currin, 19, was found in the 3100 block of Wayne Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday with critical injuries, police said following the incident.
On Wednesday police revealed Currin had left campus on foot to pick up a carryout pizza from a business on Wayne Avenue. On his way there, police say he accepted a ride from the driver of a pick-up truck and sat in the bed of the pick-up.
The pick-up reportedly had more than one occupant besides Currin.
A mile into the ride, police say he “separated from the bed of the moving truck” and hit the roadway, causing a head injury the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined was consistent with falling from a moving vehicle.
The joint investigation of DPD and UD public safety found the driver of the truck did not stop to report the incident or help Currin, police say.
According to police, a female driver pulled up “moments later” to help Currin and call 911.
DPD detectives say they have identified the occupants of the pick-up truck and are interviewing them. Police say they have obtained a search warrant for the truck.
Investigators met with Currin’s family Wednesday to share the update.
The investigation is ongoing. DPD detectives will meet with prosecutors for potential charges upon its completion.
