Motion not to defund CPD fails, flag motion passes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - City Council turned down a motion that would make it unlawful to defund the police department on Wednesday.
By a vote of 5-to-4, a motion that prohibits the city from defunding the Cincinnati Police Department did not gain enough support.
The motions were brought forth by Councilmember Betsy Sundermann.
Defunding the police was not the only motion she put to the floor for a vote.
The other motion would allow flags bearing the insignias of the CPD and the Cincinnati Fire Department to be raised on the flag pole outside City Hall this weekend to coincide with the Blue Mass for officers to be held at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral on Sunday.
But it was the defunding question that drew the most criticism.
“You’re saying that you support police officers going into people’s homes in the middle of the night and killing them," said one public member on Wednesday, "You say you support pulling black people over and them murdering them in their jail cells.”
The original motion failed but there’s will be more discussions.
“As people have said, they want us to defund the police. I’ve taken that to mean either abolish or substantially, I mean really substantially reduce funding, neither of which is realistic, but some of our colleagues didn’t want to say that," said Councilmember David Mann. "They want to say they’re against abolishing the police department so that’s what we’ll circle around to and do next week.”
A majority of City Council was not willing to say they won’t defund the police. Only that they would agree not to completely dismantle the department.
City Council voted unanimously in favor of the motion to fly the CPD and CFD flags this weekend though.
The motion says this is in support of the city’s police officers, firefighters, first responders, and those employed in public safety.
