Parole denied for woman convicted of killing her husband in ’93

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - Parole has been denied for the woman convicted in 1994 for killing her husband.
Melissa Grasa will remain behind bars after her parole was denied, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
The murder of Mike Grasa Jr. was the result of a plot organized by his wife, Melissa, and her boyfriend and co-conspirator, Ronald Branham in December 1993, Mike Grasa Sr. told FOX19 Now back in July.
When Grasa Sr. talked to FOX19 Now a few months ago, it was announced Melissa was up for parole.
He had 30 days to file a petition against her release. He said he filed the petition within the hour of receiving it.
“She earned where she’s at. So, she needs to stay there,” Grasa Sr. said on Wednesday.
Grasa Sr. said getting her parole denied did not come easy.
The family put out a lot of petitions, aimed at trying to keep Melissa in custody.
They received close to 4,000 signatures overall in support of that, Grasa Sr. said.
He said the family also asked people to write letters to the Ohio Parole Board.
They did everything they could to try and make sure Melissa wouldn’t be released from prison, he said.
Grasa Sr. says he traveled to Columbus last week for a full board hearing that lasted about more than four hours.
He learned of the boards' decision during that hearing.
For now, he says he feels a sense of relief.
“The true-life sentence comes to us," explained Grasa Sr. "We can’t ever get him back. We can’t ever get a second chance. We don’t ever get a parole. We do serve a life sentence, so she’s where she belongs.”
Grasa Sr. said Melissa and Ronald will be eligible for parole again in 2025.
He says his family will never stop fighting to make sure both stay behind bars.
