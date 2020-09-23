Police: Murder suspect shot Springfield Twp father 14 times

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The murder suspect accused of gunning down a Springfield Township father whose young daughter found his body shot the man 14 times and then threw the gun in Winton Woods Lake, newly-filed court records reveal.
David Steward, 31, of Lincoln Heights is under arrest on charges of aggravated murder and tampering with evidence.
He is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail and due before a judge at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Springfield Township police say Steward killed Charlie Ross, 41, near the intersection of Pleasanthill Drive and Lotushill Drive the afternoon of Sept. 2.
The victim’s 13-year-old daughter heard the gunshots, found her father’s body in a field nearby and called 911, according to her mother.
Police released new details about the case in a sworn statement filed Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
The affidavit reveals police accuse Steward of waiting across the street from Ross' house for several hours and followed him as he left a park. He waited for Ross to ride his bike back through the park "at which time Steward shot Ross 14 times, causing his death.
Police say they reviewed surveillance video, interviewed witnesses and interviewed Steward.
“Steward admitted to shooting Ross in the park and causing his death. Steward stressed he threw the gun into Winton Woods Lake," police wrote.
