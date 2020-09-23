Reactions to Breonna Taylor decision pour in as protesters gather in Cincinnati: ‘It’s a disgrace'

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Protesters are gathering in Downtown Cincinnati Wednesday evening, hours after a Kentucky grand jury announced no charges specifically arising from the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville Metro police earlier this year.
One officer, Det. Brett Hankinson, faces three counts of wanton endangerment for firing 10 rounds into neighboring apartments during the shootout that resulted after police executed a raid at Taylor’s residence. The shooting began after Taylor’s boyfriend fired a round that hit one of the officers, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, who has since recovered.
Cameron said Hankinson and the other officers, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were immune from criminal liability because they were justified in defending themselves. He also clarified his investigation found police did knock and announce themselves. Earlier reports claimed the raid arose from a ‘no-knock’ warrant.
Hankinson was booked into the Shelby County Detention Center and released around 5 p.m., according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Louisville, WAVE 3 News. His attorney told FOX19 NOW that Hankinson will plead not guilty when he is arraigned. His bond was set at $15,000.
Mattingly’s attorney issued a statement Wednesday that reads in part: “The death of Breonna Taylor is a tragedy, but these officers did not act in a reckless or unprofessional manner. They did their duty, performed their roles as law enforcement officers and, above all, did not break the law.”
Ben Crump, attorney for the Taylor family, did not agree:
The protesters in Downtown Cincinnati don’t agree either. Some told FOX19 NOW they are filled with frustration and that this was not the outcome they were expecting.
“I feel like it’s a disgrace because that just proves that cops can get away with whatever they want to get away with,” said Darius Clay.
Rickell Howard Smith is executive director for the Center of Social Justice at the Urban League of Greater Cincinnati.
“I’m frustrated that time after time, yet again, we have a similar outcome where police officers are not held accountable for taking Black lives,” she said. “We are feeling like the criminal justice system does not serve Black communities as it should, but at the same time, the criminal justice system incarcerates Black and Brown men, women and children far more than any other demographic.”
“This is what you’re supposed to expect when you’re living in the U.S.A, that your life isn’t valued, that when you are murdered there’s going to be no recourse. That’s why people were protesting all summer long, because that’s what our country is," another protester said. “So what else is there to say except, ‘Told you so?’ and ‘Stop doing it.’"
Others, like Chazidy Bowman, are optimistic change is coming.
“This is just a stepping stone to get it,” Bowman said. “It’s just sad that she had to die. (...) So this is just the beginning. We’re not going to stop fighting. We’re going to continue to band together because this is unifying our country, even though it looks like it’s very divided. This is unifying this country, and we’re going to see some change.”
The protesters are gathered outside the Hamilton County Courthouse as of 7 p.m. They say they plan to march later in the evening.
