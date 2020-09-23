Reds smelling playoffs after fourth straight series win

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds beat the Brewers 6-1 on Wednesday night in their home finale to secure a fourth straight series win and keep marching towards the playoffs.
Trevor Bauer made another strong case for the Cy Young award lasting eight innings on just three days rest. Bauer struck out 12 batters and gave up one earned run.
Joey Votto started the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning. Jesse Winker added a solo home run and Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run bomb in the win.
The Reds remain in the wildcard picture with a day off before they travel to Minnesota for their final series of the regular season against the Twins. The three-game series begins Friday night.
