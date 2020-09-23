Warming up just a bit Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Not as cool Wednesday morning as temperatures start out in the upper 40s with daytime highs near 78 degrees and sunshine Wednesday afternoon.
The weather remains dry in the FOX19 NOW viewing area Wednesday but Thursday scattered showers are possible, but very light and in the far southern parts of the viewing area. Friday there is a small chance of rain and Saturday looks dry.
A wetter weather pattern starts Sunday and next week offers several episodes of soaking rain.
Sunday then a strong cool Canadian air mass will bring a string of chill mornings and cool to mild afternoons Monday through October 5th.
