WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear, state leaders respond to Breonna Taylor decision

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear and other Kentucky state leaders are expected to respond to the grand jury report surrounding Breonna Taylor’s death Tuesday in a scheduled 4 p.m. media briefing.
The grand jury indicted one of three police officers in connection with the Breonna Taylor case Wednesday, though it did not indict the officer for her death. Officer Brett Hankinson was instead charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into neighboring apartments.
