Grand jury charges 1 officer in death of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury said Det. Brett Hankinson is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the death of Breonna Taylor.
He was one of three officers involved in her death.
Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by LMPD officers on March 13 while they were serving a warrant at her apartment.
For months, protesters have been calling for charges to be filed against the officers involved in the shooting.
Sgt. Jon Mattingly and detectives Myles Cosgrove and Hankison were placed on administrative reassignment following the shooting, per department protocol.
Hankison was later fired for “blindly” shooting 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment from outside, according to his termination letter.
Business owners are prepared for the worst because they remember what happened at the end of May: fires, shootings, looting.
Windows downtown are all boarded up.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that a 72-hour curfew will begin Wednesday, prohibiting people from being on city streets from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
On Monday, LMPD announced a state of emergency as it prepared for the grand jury decision in the case. All requested off days for officers were also canceled effective immediately as of Monday.
FOX19 NOW’s sister station WAVE 3 News obtained a memo sent by LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder, addressed to all personnel, that read in part:
“To ensure we have the appropriate level of staffing to provide for public safety services and our policing functions, effective immediately the LMPD will operate under the emergency staffing and reporting guidelines as outlined in the Standard Operating Procedures, Emergency Response Plan and collective bargaining agreements until further notice.”
