WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. to discuss county-wide coronavirus testing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Director of Programs & Services Operations Sara Bolton at the Health Collaborative will give an update on county-wide testing through Test and Protect- Hamilton County CARES Covid-19 Testing.
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman will discuss the latest on COVID-19 in the area.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 12,850 cases and 309 deaths.
Last week, the county discussed vaccination preparedness with the director of the Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Medical Director Dr. Stephen Feagins.
Feagins said the county’s high level of recent infections is people in the 18-24 age group.
The positive rate is spiking in neighborhoods around the University of Cincinnati’s main campus.
Feagins said officials have started working on a plan to distribute coronavirus vaccines.
He said he hopes they’ll be ready at the latest by Nov. 1, but said it’s unclear how many doses there will be available or where they will go.
