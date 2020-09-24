Clouds stick around more than sun at times Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cloud and sun mix Thursday afternoon with a high of 77 degrees.
The weather remains mainly dry in the FOX19 NOW viewing area through the weekend with the chance of a few showers Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning. What is left of Tropical Storm Beta will stay way south and bring only a few sprinkles to the Tri-state.
A wetter weather pattern begins to develop next week but the latest models are backing off on how much rain may fall.
A strong cold front leading a cool Canadian air mass into the U.S. will bring a string of chilly mornings and cool to mild afternoons Monday through October 5th.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.