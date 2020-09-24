CPS parents start petition to keep remote learning an option

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some parents and guardians are voicing their displeasure with Cincinnati Public Schools' decision regarding students who are choosing remote learning.
Students who opt for remote learning instead of the hybrid model approved by CPS on Monday will have to transfer to the Cincinnati Digital Academy (CDA).
Some families have said they do not see the CDA, which doesn’t have teacher-led instruction, as a reasonable choice.
This is a concern for some parents, and they have since started a petition to keep remote learning as an option.
The current remote learning plan allows students to interact with teachers and their classmates daily, parents explained.
With CDA however, a staff of 10 teachers is only available to answer questions, according to the CPS website.
This leaves students to figure things out on their own for the most part.
“[They] Have gotten used to seeing their classmates and teachers and learning," said CPS parent Saundra Oprea. "They’re doing well. And now they’re going to have to learn a whole new school, a whole new system, and I feel terrible forcing this on them.”
Read/Sign Petition | Give CPS families an option to remain in our schools for remote learning
The petition organizer said she has emailed the district about the concerns but hasn’t received a response yet.
FOX19 Now also reached to CPS for comment and received this statement:
"We understand there are a significant number of families that prefer to stay in a completely distance learning model at their school. We have also heard from families that are eager to have their child return to face-to-face instruction.
“We are actively working through a solution that would allow families to remain in distance learning at their school. We will share this with parents as soon as plans have been finalized.”
