Head of Operation Warp Speed praises Cincinnati’s COVID-19 vaccine development

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The country’s top health official working to facilitate a COVID-19 vaccine was in Cincinnati Thursday checking in on the progress of a vaccine clinical trial at UC Health.
Moncef Slaoui is the scientific head of Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership announced in March and equipped with $10 billion in Congressional funding that aims to have a vaccine available by January 2021.
Slaoui praised UC Health’s vaccine trial, saying Cincinnati ranks among the top cities working on a vaccine. He also singled out the trial’s efforts to include under-represented populations; minorities comprise more than 42 percent of the 130 people enrolled in phase 3 of the vaccine trial currently underway at UC Health.
Carl Fichtenbaum, MD, professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Internal Medicine at the UC College of Medicine, is the trial’s medical director.
“They [OWS] want the trial nationally to be representative, and other sites did not take the approach that we took, and therefore it was not representative of our country, and therefore they had to create a space to do that,” Fichtenbaum said. “Many investigators like myself said, ‘Let’s put the breaks on and let’s make sure we allow others to participate so that this trial represents our country.'"
OWS’s scope is massive. It coordinates the efforts of private vaccine companies with the Defense Department and HHS divisions such as the CDC, FDA, NIH and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to accelerate the timeline of vaccine development, manufacturing and distribution.
The goal is to deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines on a pace nigh unheard-of in vaccine development. To do so, OWS relies on vaccine trials like those at UC Health.
Slaoui was in Cincinnati Thursday to tour the phase 3 trial of the Moderna vaccine, mRNA-1273, a front-running, if unconventional, vaccine. mRNA-1273 tells the body’s cells to produce a protein that simulates the novel coronavirus, thus priming the immune system for the real thing. Other, more conventional vaccines use a small amount of live virus to stimulate an immune response.
OWS committed $483 million to Moderna’s vaccine in April.
UC is one of 90 sites across the US selected for the Moderna study.
“UC was chosen because we have a proven track record of high-quality research and are the number-one site in the NIAID-funded, AIDS Clinical Trials Group in the US,” Fichtenbaum said in June. “We are proud to bring leading-edge research to Cincinnati so that we can help our community battle the COVID-19 pandemic and be part of the solution.”
He continued: “The Moderna vaccine is a leading-edge technology using a genetic code to produce proteins like those seen with infection with COVID-19, allowing the body to respond. The hope is that the ongoing production of these proteins will generate antibodies that will protect against infection.”
The Moderna vaccine is one of two vaccines in phase 3 of a clinical trial in Cincinnati. The second trial is being conducted by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.