$100K in stolen goods, drugs found following traffic stop in North College Hill, police say

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people are facing charges after North College Hill police say they found drugs, stolen tools and jewelry following a traffic stop.
Officers tried to pull over a vehicle on Wednesday for going 44 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to a news release from the police department.
The driver briefly refused to stop, police say, but then pulled into the parking lot of Food Mart in the 1200 block of West Galbraith Road.
A police K9 got a hit on the vehicle and it was then searched, according to the news release.
Officers say they found needles, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, and a large number of prescription drugs in the vehicle.
In addition, they say they discovered bulk amounts of fentanyl, heroin, meth, ecstasy, and Xanax.
Officers also searched their trailer and recovered what they believed to be about $100,000 worth of stolen tools, camera systems, one firearm, and jewelry.
According to jail records, David Robison, 51, is facing charges of drug trafficking, drug possession, receiving stolen property, and having weapons under disability.
Those records say Robison was released on a $23,000 bond.
Megan Ertel, 24, is facing charges of drug possession, drug trafficking, receiving stolen property, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, jail records say.
Ertel was released on her own recognizance.
