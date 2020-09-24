Lawrenceburg baby drop-off box unveiled Thursdsay

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - The Lawrenceburg Fire Department has a Safe Haven Baby Box that is now the 43rd of its kind nationwide.
The box will be unveiled to the community at 1 p.m. Thursday and made available to the public on Friday.
It’s located at 300 W. Tate St., on the south side of the building. There is a private walkway up and clearly-marked signs.
The Safe Haven Baby Box was created as a final resource for someone in crisis to safely surrender their baby.
Indiana’s Safe Haven Law allows people to anonymously surrender their healthy newborn 30 days old or younger without fear of criminal prosecution at any fire station. As long as there are no signs of intentional abuse on the baby, no information is required of the person leaving the infant.
So far, eight babies have been surrendered inside Safe Haven Baby Boxes, including four so far this year.
The boxes are equipped with alarm systems to immediately notify staff inside the station. They also have heating and cooling features and the outside door locks as soon as the baby is placed inside.
The Safe Haven Baby Box organization also staffs a 24-hour hotline, (1-866-99BABY1) to give someone the opportunity to talk to a trained professional as they consider safely surrendering their baby.
To learn more, visit https://www.in.gov/dcs/2915.htm or SHBB.org.
