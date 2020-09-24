More than 4,000 seasonal jobs open at Kohl’s fulfillment center

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - Kohl’s is looking to fill more than 4,000 seasonal positions at its fulfillment center in Monroe.
For those interested, candidates should text “Apply” to 24508 or visit their website.
They said they offer perks to distribution associates including access to a free on-site health center, over-the-phone hiring, weekly paychecks and an immediate 15% Kohl’s discount.
Kohl’s is also looking to add seasonal associates to its store teams in the Cincinnati-area during the holidays.
Interested candidates can use Kohl’s Store Locator to find their local Kohl’s store and visit KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs for more information on all available positions.
