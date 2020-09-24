Mt. Healthy Schools provided $1M grant to help students

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - One Tri-State school district just received a major boost to help its kids with one of the most important building blocks, reading.
Mt. Healthy Schools were awarded a $1 million Comprehensive State Literacy Development Grant (CLSD).
Teachers describe the CLSD as being a win-win for the entire community.
“For our staff, it’s going to provide some coaching and training on evidence-based strategies for reading," said Academic Leader Shana Burg. "For our families, we’re going to be able to have literacy nights to help build that partnership with them, and then for our students, they’re going to obviously see growth from the staff training.”
The grant is about more than just money; it is about the journey on how to teach reading and how students in poverty learn best.
“They come in with not a lot of background knowledge and you know this grant and our training has allowed us to provide more vocabulary development background knowledge development, and that all helps on reading comprehension," said ELA Instructional Coach Jennifer Harry. " We can focus on phonics in the lower grades.”
“We always say our kids always come to us with all the capabilities of the world it’s just sometimes it’s been lack of what they’ve been exposed to,” said Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Jana Wolfe.
Forty new books will be provided to kindergarten through 2nd-grade classrooms and upper grades will be able to select two classroom sets of novels.
All books will be culturally appropriate, officials said.
“A lot of the books they might come across may not really relate to them. So, we want to get books in their hands that will actually have stories about students with their background that might be of their same race just so they can see that there’s stories for everybody and stories written just like somebody like you and they can then write stories that helps them and they become good readers and writers,” said Intervention Specialist for grades K-2, Marla Walton.
The money covers grades kindergarten through sixth and the schools will begin professional development starting on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.