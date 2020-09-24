Ohio National Guard activated for the presidential debate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be sending the Ohio National Guard to Cleveland for the presidential debate on Sept. 29.
DeWine announced at his Thursday news conference he received a formal request from Cleveland officials Wednesday evening.
Around 300 members will be sent to the city to “ensure a safe and secure environment for those attending Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland.”
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will have their first debate at The Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic inside the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion.
The debate is scheduled from 9-10:30 p.m. and 19 News will carry the debate live.
The topics for the debate were announced earlier this week.
City of Cleveland officials announced road closures and traffic restrictions which began on Sept. 22 and last until Oct. 1.
The following road closures and lane obstructions will begin Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8 a.m.:
• Road closure on E. 93rd Street between Chester Avenue and Euclid Avenue.
• Lane obstructions on Euclid Avenue from E. 100th St. to E. 93rd St. (north curb) and E. 100th Street in the southbound lanes.
Beginning Friday, Sept. 25 the following road closures will begin:
• Chester Avenue between E. 89th St. to E. 101st St.
• Carrie Ct. between E. 90th St. to E. 93rd St.
• E. 97th St. north to Logan Ct.
Starting Friday, Sept. 25 after evening rush hour 6 p.m. the following road closures with limited access will be in effect:
• Euclid Ave. between E. 89th St. to E. 105th St.
• E. 90th St. between Chester Ave. and Euclid Ave.
• E. 102nd St., E. 100th St., E. 96th St. and E. 90th St. all north of Carnegie Ave.
Below are traffic closures and detours that are scheduled from 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 to Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. Prior to the closure, Cleveland Clinic Police will handle intermittent closures during the installation phase of security fencing and barriers:
• Signage will be posted for eastbound travelers on Chester Ave. and Euclid Ave. that only local access will be permitted on those streets between E. 55th St. and E. 89th St. The posted detour will route traffic to Carnegie Ave.
• Chester Ave. and Euclid Ave. eastbound will be closed at E. 89th St. where traffic must travel either north or south on E. 89th St.
• Traffic southbound on E. 90th St. from Hough Ave. will be local access only and the road will be closed approximately 100 feet north of Chester Ave.
• Traffic southbound on E.93 Street from Hough Ave. will be local access only and the road will be closed approximately 100 feet north of Chester Ave.
• Traffic southbound on E. 97 Street from Lamont will be local access only and the road will be closed after the intersection of Logan Ct. prior to reaching Chester Ave.
• Traffic westbound on Chester Ave. will encounter a local access only closure at E.105 and Chester Ave.
• Local access traffic westbound on Chester Ave. from E. 105 Street must travel either north or south on E.101 Street. Southbound traffic on E.101 Street is local access only to businesses and establishments in the area prior to reaching Euclid Ave., where the road will be closed to all traffic.
• E. 90 Street traveling northbound from Carnegie will be Clinic patient access only and will be closed approximately 100 feet south of Euclid Ave.
• Traveling northbound on E. 96th St. or E. 100th St. from Carnegie Ave. will be Clinic patient access only. Travel is permitted past E. Mall Drive and W. Mall Drive and the roads will both be closed approximately 50 feet north of W. Mall Drive.
• Northbound traffic on E. 102nd St. from Carnegie Ave. will be closed.
• Traveling westbound on Euclid Ave., the road will be closed at E. 105th Street.
• Driveway onto the Cleveland Clinic Campus from E. 105th Street located between Euclid and Carnegie will be closed.
• The detour for westbound traffic from E. 105th Street on both Euclid Ave. and Chester Ave. will be westbound on Carnegie Ave.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.