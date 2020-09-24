Personal donor, patient information compromised after Christ Hospital data breach

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The personal information of Christ Hospital Health Network patients and donors may have been compromised after a data breach.
Christ Hospital patients were notified beginning Sept. 14 as a precautionary measure.
The hospital says the cybersecurity breach took place between Feb. 7, 2020 and May 20, 2020.
On July 16, they were notified by Blackbaud, a fundraising and constituent engagement software and service providers used by healthcare organizations, foundations and non-profits around the world, that the Christ Hospital Health Network was the target of the data breach.
Blackbaud discovered and stopped the attack.
According to the hospital, the information did not include social security numbers, financial or payment card information, or electronic health records.
“As an organization committed to not only providing an exceptional patient experience but to protecting the security of patient information, we are taking this incident extremely seriously, and began notifying impacted patients on September 14, 2020 as a precautionary measure. We remain committed to reviewing and enhancing our security practices, and that of our third-party partners and providers, on an ongoing basis in accordance with data security best practices,” the Christ Hospital Health Network said in a statement.
