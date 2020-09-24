Shooting investigation underway in Erlanger

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Several police agencies are responding to a shooting in Erlanger.
FOX19 NOW has confirmed a shooting happened in the 3400 block of Blue Creek Drive. Police are also at a secondary scene in the 3500 block of Misty Creek Drive.
Police say the two scenes are connected, though they have not yet not explained how.
Officers at the Misty Creek Drive scene were heard speaking to someone inside a house.
Several people were sitting in the back of police cruisers as of 11:11 p.m.
Around 11:17 p.m., police escorted a woman and three children from the Misty Creek Home into a police cruiser.
Agencies responding include Erlanger police, Elsmere police, Independence police, the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.
