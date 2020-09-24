Suspended Pike County sheriff due in court

WAVERLY, Ohio (FOX19) - Suspended Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader is scheduled to return to court Thursday.
Reader, who has been sheriff since 2015, remains free on his own recognizance following an 18-count indictment.
He was suspended in the summer of 2019 after pleading not guilty to 16 charges, ordered to turn over all keys and not have contact with witnesses.
Earlier this year, a grand jury indicted him on two additional charges including a more serious felony of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
It carries a prison sentence of 2 to 8 years and another count of theft in office.
His trial was expected to begin April 20, but that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Reader is accused of conflict of interest, theft in office, theft, tampering with evidence, tampering with records and securing writing by deception.
Authorities say Reader requested and/or accepted loans ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 from county employees and vendors during his time in office.
Reader racked up more than $17,000 in gambling losses at Columbus casinos between 2016 and 2018, according to the State Auditor’s Office.
He told investigators his wife was threatening to divorce him over his gambling, records state.
He also told them his gambling increased during the Rhoden family massacre investigation in 2016 and he stayed up late at night because he couldn’t sleep.
Reader was one of the investigators on the case, and it’s not clear yet if his criminal case will impact his credibility and the prosecution of four members of the Wagner family charged with the slayings.
The indictment also indicates Reader “secured" various cars during his time in office.
