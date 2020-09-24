Tri-State football game canceled after positive COVID-19 test, school official says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A positive COVID-19 test has resulted in this weekend’s varsity and JV football games between Oak Hills and Lakota West to be canceled, according to a press release.
Oak Hills said they decided to cancel the football games after they found out a student-athlete tested positive for the virus.
Several other student-athletes are in quarantine due to close contact, the school also stated.
Oak Hills said they expect to resume football activities on Monday, Sept. 28, for student-athletes who were not part of contact tracing and are symptom-free.
