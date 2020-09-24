Tri-State football game canceled after positive COVID-19 test, school official says

The school said several students are also in quarantine because of close contact with the student-athlete who tested positive. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Jared Goffinet | September 24, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 3:11 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A positive COVID-19 test has resulted in this weekend’s varsity and JV football games between Oak Hills and Lakota West to be canceled, according to a press release.

Oak Hills said they decided to cancel the football games after they found out a student-athlete tested positive for the virus.

Several other student-athletes are in quarantine due to close contact, the school also stated.

Oak Hills said they expect to resume football activities on Monday, Sept. 28, for student-athletes who were not part of contact tracing and are symptom-free.

