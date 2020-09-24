WATCH LIVE: DeWine recommends colleges, universities to regularly test asymptomatic students

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is recommending that all residential colleges and universities regularly test a sample population of their asymptomatic students.
“Screening asymptomatic students really gives college presidents and their staff an idea of the spread on their campuses. Our expectation is that each campus plan to screen at least 3% of their at-risk population,” he said.
According to DeWine, some schools are already doing this.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 147,744 cases and 4,715 deaths.
Indoor visitations for nursing homes will be permitted starting Oct. 12.
“Indoor visitation does not signal that we can be less cautious,” Ohio Director of Aging Ursel McElroy said.
Requirements for visits will include two visitors are per resident, per visit, 30 minute limit for visits and masks will be required.
Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities director Jeff Davis says indoor visitations will be available at facilities starting Monday, Sept. 28.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the state will lift the limit on playing more than one team per calendar day. Teams will be able to play multiple teams in a single day for tournaments, etc.
DeWine said since June, the American Red Cross has been testing all blood, plasma, and platelet donors for COVID-19 antibodies.
“The antibody positivity for Ohio blood donors has increased from 1.2% in June, to 3.3% on September 14th. This is consistent with national trends where the US rate is currently at 3.5%,” he said.
A newly signed order will allow bars, restaurants, and other businesses to open at full capacity starting Thursday.
The Dine Safe Ohio Order makes it possible for bars, restaurants, banquet and catering facilities, and other similar businesses to operate without a capacity limit.
The above-mentioned businesses still have some regulations they need to follow even though the capacity restrictions are removed.
Six-feet of social distancing and facial coverings are still required for employees and customers, the order explains.
The only time customers do not have to wear a facial covering is when they are dining, according to the order.
Customers are required to be seated when they are eating or consuming alcohol at the business.
The order did not mention if the alcohol curfew for bars and restaurants has been removed.
