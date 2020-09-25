Anheuser-Busch makes donation to help Ohio voters stay safe on Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Anheuser-Busch is stepping up to help ensure Ohio voters and polling site workers have a safe Election Day this November.
On Friday, Anheuser-Busch donated more than 375,000 ounces of self-produced hand sanitizer to Columbus, Ohio in partnership with Secretary of State LaRose.
This donation is all part of a collaboration with the National Association of State Election Directors, National Association of Secretaries of State, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Through this team-up, Anheuser-Busch will donate more than 8 million ounces of hand sanitizer to polling locations and election offices across the country.
“Anheuser-Busch has been a committed member of the Columbus community for over 50 years, and we are proud to be able to leverage our resources and capabilities to serve our consumers and our community,” Josh Zabek, General Manager – Columbus Brewery, Anheuser-Busch. “We believe ‘beer is bipartisan,’ and as Ohioans head to the polls this November, we’re showing up by donating hand sanitizer to help ensure a safe Election Day for election officials and voters throughout the state.”
Anheuser-Busch started producing hand sanitizer earlier this year when the need for it became urgent due to COVID-19.
