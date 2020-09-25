Arrest made in connection with West End shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An arrest was made Friday in connection with a West End shooting that happened earlier this month.
Cincinnati police say they arrested Aaron Gill, 25, Friday.
Gill is being charged with the murder for the death of Felisa Vanessa Tremble, according to police.
Tremble, 53, was killed Sept. 9 in the West End, police say.
Police say she was found with a gunshot wound to her side in the 1600 block of Linn Street.
Tremble was taken to UC where police say she died from her injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
